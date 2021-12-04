HCMC to promote tourism in international markets

Tourists take double-decker bus tour to explore the city's sights.



The meeting was part of the activities of the HCMC Tourism Day 2021 that will be held online for the first time from December 4 -25.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city is Vietnam's economic center and regional hub for trade, service and tourism. Particularly, the tousim sector has contributed about 10-12 percent of the GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) before the pandemic.

The tourism recovery will take off alongside resumption of other sectors and play an important role in solving economic problems. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused heavy damage to most socio-economic sectors in Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly. As of now, the disease has been basically brought under control in the city thanks to vaccination drives and the transition to the new normal state after Covid-19.

Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular have always been on very high alert in Covid-19 prevention and over the Omicron coronavirus variant; continued to carry out researches, worked with other countries under WHO’s guidance to take appropriate response measures to combat the spread of the disease.

In addition, the country has lifted mandatory quarantine for foreign experts, investors, managers, and diplomats entering the country for a short stay. The open policy along with the high rate of vaccination coverage is expected to promote international trading opportunities to help HCMC gradually revive the activities, he stressed.



Omicron variant has not yet been detected in HCMC. The city has continuously conducted inspection to identify new infections, especially imported cases.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the meeting.

Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the People’s Committee of HCMC has proposed the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism to approve a pilot plan on receiving international vaccinated visitors to the city within one year from this December.

HCMC has now reached high vaccine coverage. The city’s healthcare system has been improved and ready for problems arising from the prevention and control of pandemic. The number of severe Covid-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline. In addition, all travel businesses have to strictly comply with Covid-19 epidemic prevention regulations and meet the goal of 100 percent staff vaccinations. With a well-prepared plan, HCMC could meet the safety criteria to implement the pilot plan on receiving international vaccinated visitors, she emphasized.

As part of the promotional activities of the HCMC Tourism Day 2021, the city’s tourism sector has organized city tours visiting Can Gio and Cu Chi districts for groups of international visitors, including foreign cultural and press officers and reporters.

First secretary at the Iranian embassy in Hanoi, Hamind Mosadeghi said that it was the first time that he participated in HCMC-Ben Tre waterway tour visiting the Mekong Delta region and enjoyed a pure and fresh atmosphere after long-term social distancing due to pandemic. He was very interested in local handicraft products and dishes and hoped to organize a trip for his family to visit HCMC and Southern provinces.

Vice consul of the Republic of Vanuatu in HCMC, Tran Manh Dan said that it was very interesting going to Ben Tre Province to enjoy southern amateur music and local specialties.

Tourists visit Saigon Central Post Office before the pandemic.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh