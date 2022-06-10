HCMC takes tourism survey to seek further cooperation with Dak Lak Province

The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Tourism visits Coffee Museum.

The delegation visited popular tourist attractions of the province, including Buon Ma Thuot prison, Dak Lak Museum, Coffee Museum, Ako Dhong ethnic minority village, Kotam ecological tourist site- a model of integrating and safeguarding the local natural landscape and the promotion of traditional cultural values of ethnic minority groups.



Buon Ma Thuot prison located in Buon Ma Thuot City is a building complex constructed by French colonialists in 1930. It was recognized as a national historic-cultural relic in July 1980 and a special national relic site in 2019.



The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Tourism visits Dak Lak Museum.

Covering an area of 9,200 square meters, the museum, which measures 130 meters long and 65 meters wide, displays a large number of objects, documents and photos presenting valuable historical, national and cultural values. The construction has the architecture of the traditional long house of the Ede ethnic minority. It is the result of cooperation between the French Republic and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology. Dak Lak Museum is the first museum in Vietnam to use four display languages of Vietnamese, French, English and the Ede.





The Central Highlands area, including Dak Lak Province located adjacent to HCMC, has a huge tourism cooperation potential with the city and localities in the South central coastal region. HCMC highly appreciated tourism linkage with the cities and provinces in the Central Highlands and South central coastal areas. The trip aims to build more tourist products and make preparations for the conference of tourism cooperation between the Southeastern, Central Highlands and South central coastal regions, said Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

An ecological tourist area in Dak Lak A homestay in Dak Lak Province The delegation of officials of the HCMC Department of Tourism visits Coffee Museum. Artifacts showing the history of coffee are display in the museum.





By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh