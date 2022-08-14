HCMC surveys waterway tourism route to provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre

Illustrative photo



Through the survey, the waterway route was assessed to be clear, ensuring smooth transport for seagoing maritime vehicles; the reinforced concrete wharves met the requirements of picking up and dropping off passengers which connected with tourism sites; the road transport connected with the wharves easily which would create favorable conditions to exploit passengers and tourism.





Accordingly, the route started from Bach Dang Wharf, Sai Gon River, Nha Be River, Soai Rap River, Vam Co River – Cho Gao channel, Tien River, inland waterway wharf of Ben Tre Province (former Rach Mieu Ferry), Tien Giang Province (tourism ports of Mekong Taste and My Tho City and vice versa.It was said that the HCMC Department of Tourism is collaborating with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tien Giang Province, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ben Tre Province, enterprises and companies operating in waterway tourism to exploit the tourism products in this route.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong