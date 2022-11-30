HCMC, Southeastern localities promote tourism cooperation

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet speaks at the conference.



According to the cooperation agreement on tourism development in the Southeastern region in 2023, the participating localities will focus on developing tourist products, surveying attractions of provinces and cities in the region, and building a tourism promotion program linking HCMC and Southeastern localities.

Additionally, the localities will also pay attention to organizing seminars on the linkage of typical tourism products, announcing tour programs of provinces and cities in the region, surveying travel programs connecting the Southeastern and the Central Highlands regions, building a smart travel interactive map for the Southeastern region and strengthening the promotion of Southeastern region’s tourism on local travel channels.

At the conference Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the meeting.

Under the agreement on cooperation in tourism signed by the People's Committees of HCMC and neighboring localities of Tay Ninh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai on June 28, 2020, in Tay Ninh Province, the participating localities achieved benefits.

Leaders of Binh Phuoc Province visit a stall at an exhibition on the tourism industry of provinces and cities in the conference.

As a center connecting provinces in the region, HCMC organized many activities and travel marketing events to promote the tourism development of every locality and the region.

Besides achievements, there remained constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the regional l inkage in tourism development in the 2020-2021 period that was not carried out and delayed progress in implementation.





By Van Phong, Bui Liem – Translated by Kim Khanh