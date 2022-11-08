HCMC serves 2.65 million foreign visitors in 10 months

Tourists in Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s tourism sector has developed new products, and prepared events to promote local tourism potential, towards attracting more tourists in the remaining months of the year.

Local travel agencies have paid attention to improving the quality of products to bring unique and unforgettable experiences to visitors. This is expected to help increase their revenue in the path of recovery and growth.

They have also joined events and fairs to introduce tourism attractions in HCMC to international visitors, including the Asia International Travel Trade Show (ITB Asia) 2022 in Singapore, the Vietnam Tourism and Culture Festival in the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the International and French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa in France.

According to Deputy General Director of Vietravel Huynh Phan Phuong Thao, the firm is developing many programs and products to serve international tourists, especially those from the key markets of the Middle East, India and the RoK, in the remaining months of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The tourism sector needs to focus on promoting specific marketing campaigns, thus promoting Vietnam and HCM City in particular as attractive destination for international visitors, she said.

Vietnamplus