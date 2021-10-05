HCMC reopens first four bus lines

Four bus lines were permitted to resume their operations in Can Gio District with 50 percent capacity compared to the previous time, including bus route No.77 running through Dong Hoa and Can Thanh, route No.90 (Binh Khanh – Can Thanh), route No.127 (An Thai Dong- T-junction Ba Xan) and route No.128 (Tan Dien – An Nghia).



All the passengers are required to perform health declaration in advance of each journey. In case of the customers do not use smartphones, the bus staff will instruct them to declare on the Go Bus app. During the journeys, all the passengers have to strictly follow the safety regulations such as wearing facial masks and keep a safe distance from each other.





(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



It is expected that 13 more bus lines traveling to major economic and residential zones will be allowed to re-operate from October 10, especially bus line No.01 (Ben Thanh – Cho Lon), bus route No.151 (the Eastern Bus Station – An Suong Station) and route No.74 (An Suong – Cu Chi).

The city plans the resumption of bus lines serving students and pupils following their schedules.

By Duy Khanh – Translated by Huyen Huong