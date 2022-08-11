HCMC receives MICE visitors from South Africa

Vice director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu (L) offer a gift to a representative of the delegation of South African visitors.

The tourists of Absa Group Limited, a South Africa-based financial services provider traveled to HCMC for meetings from August 11-14.



They stayed at InterContinental Saigon hotel and will take sightseeing tours by bus or Vespa scooters to visit the city’s attractions and enjoy Vietnamese dishes, then discover a boat tour on the Saigon River.

Vice director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu (3rd, L) offer gifts to a representatives of the delegation of South African visitors.

Absa’s director extended his heartfelt thanks to leaders of the HCMC Tourism Department and travel companies for a warm welcome. Besides participating in events and exploring the city's sights, South African tourists also look for investment opportunities in HCMC, he said.

The visitors said that they will come back to the southern economic hub and bring South African tourists to the city in the coming time.

A delegation of 123 MICE visitors from South Africa arrives in HCMC on August 11.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Vice director of the municipal Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that HCMC was named Asia's leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions at the annual World MICE Awards in 2021.

Year to date, the city’s tourism sector has received several delegations of MICE visitors, such as 150 American travelers in April, and 460 Indian visitors in July. The city is spearheading efforts to tap into the potential of its cultural and tourism industry to attract more visitors for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh