HCMC proposes PM to approve plan to welcome back int’l visitors

Under the proposal, HCMC plans to receive regular international flights from and to the city in the first phase that takes place in this December and foreign arrivals with vaccine passports of countries and territories that have been accepted to enter Vietnam.



Tourists coming to Vietnam will take mandatory quarantine under guidance of the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism.

HCMC authorities also proposed the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health to strictly monitor entry to track and find cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus as well as adjust plans on resumption of international flights.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has proposed the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism to approve a pilot plan on receiving international vaccinated visitors to the city within one year from this December.

Under the program, the city will allow travel businesses to welcome vaccinated foreign visitors who register package tours via regular and charter flights in December; and foreign visitors of package tours or connection tours linking various tourist sites via regular and charter flights from January, 2022. The city will be expected to entirely ease international travel restrictions in April, 2022.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh