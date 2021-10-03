HCMC offers trip to city’s attractions to pay tribute to frontline forces

The delegation offers incenses and flowers to heroic martyrs at the Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District.

Attending the trip were Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, representatives of the HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front, the HCMC Journalists Association, the Central and municipal news agencies, department and units.



The delegation offered incenses and flowers to heroic martyrs at the Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District, and visited Dan Xay and Vam Sat Tourist Areas. Participants had a chance to learn about the mangroves of Can Gio that have been described as the ”green lungs” of HCMC.

Speaking at the event, on behalf of the city’s leaders, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang extended her sincere thanks to localities throughout the country for their support in the city’s fight against Covid-19 and recognized the frontline forces’ contributions and efforts in fighting the virus.

The delegation offers incenses and flowers to heroic martyrs at the Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District.

On this occasion, she presented gifts to 100 poor households affected by the pandemic and visited the border guards force on Thanh An island commune.

The delegation also offered incenses and flowers to the fallen soldiers at the Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has collaborated with relevant departments and units to organize 11 trips to attractions of Can Gio District and six tours to Cu Chi District for nearly 2,000 healthcare workers and frontline forces from September 19-October 8.

The program has been carried out under the city’s criteria for assessment of safe operations in the prevention and control of Covid-19 at production, business and commercial establishments. All participants have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the event. Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Van Dung presents gifts to the frontline force.



By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh