HCMC offers experimental tour visiting Can Gio, Cu Chi to frontline force

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) and frontline healthcare workers visit Cu Chi Tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)



Dr. Nguyen Hoang Chinh of Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital who traveled to HCMC to support the city’s healthcare sector in fighting the pandemic was one of the 108 tourists visiting the revolutionary historical relic site of Cu Chi Tunnel . He said that it was the first time that he visited Cu Chi Tunnel. The trip was an exciting experience to enjoy a pure and fresh atmosphere as well as learn about the heroic struggle of the army and people in Cu Chi.

Chu Tu Tam, a fifth-year student of Military Medical Academy hoped to organize a trip for his family to visit HCMC’s destinations, including Cu Chi Tunnel.

The self-contained tours on closed roads took visitors to Rung Sac Military Base, Dan Xay and Vam Sat Tourist Areas in Can Gio District; Ben Duoc Tunnels, Hoang Cam smoke-less stove, Tam Tan Ecological Tourist Area and other popular attractions in Cu Chi District.

All travelers have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid-19.

Healthacre professionals visit Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s tourism sector is expected to recover from the Covid-19 crisis from the end of 2021, focus on offering tours featuring local culture, traditional handcraft items and health tourism products and enhancing IT application to ensure health and safety for visitors and employees, said Director of the Department of Tourism of HCMC, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Deputy Director General of Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist), one of the top tourism corporations in Vietnam, Vo Anh Tai said that the company will improve tours to offer perfect products and plan to launch trips connecting green localities where are not affected by the pandemic.

The tourism reopening bases on localities, the health and safety of employees at businesses and uninterrupted transport, he added.

Deputy Director General of Vietnam Travel and Marketing transports Company (Vietravel) Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang said that Vietravel has launched 1-2 day tour to Can Gio District before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the company will make some adjustment of these tours in accordance with the current situation.

Experimental tours to Can Gio and Cu Chi will contribute to boosting domestic tourism in districts in the city, she noted.

According to travel agents, the tourism sector will start returning if restriction on food and drink services, entertainment venues is lifted.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, L) and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (4th, R) present gifts to the frontline forces. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, a ceremony honoring the frontline forces in fighting Covid-19 was held at Cu Chi Tunnel Historical Site with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le recognized and praised the frontline forces’ contributions and efforts fighting Covid-19.

Trips visiting Can Gio and Cu Chi districts were regarded as gifts to pay tribute to the frontline workers, including healthcare professionals of HCMC and localities across the country, the volunteer force that have made every effort to treat and care for Covid-19 patients, she said.

On the same day, another ceremony was held in Can Gio District with the participation of Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai acknowledged the significant contributions of the frontline workers and appreciated their dedication and efforts to help the city since this pandemic started.

By Thi Hong , Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh