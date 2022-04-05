HCMC launches short-distance tours on Hung Kings’ Festival

Tourists experience sightseeing by bicycles in Can Gio District.

According to tourism agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, the number of passengers booking tours this year increased well over the same period last year. Travel companies including Saigontourist, Vietravel and TSTtourist informed that numerous travelers had booked tours to Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Nha Trang but some visitors would make their final decision nearby the holiday.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued an official letter on the plan of attracting more visitors to the city with the theme “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City”. The advertisement campaign has been implemented from mid-April to mid-September this year to send a message of a friendly, cultural city with diversified cuisine; enhance the services quality and friendly behavior of residents to travelers; attract more and more travelers to tourist destinations.In addition, the city tourism sector is completing and enhancing the qualities of the tourism products and concentrating on new products of Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and so on.Besides, the city smokeless industry is also developing typical tourism products including a community tourism model in Thieng Lieng, Thanh An Island Commune of Can Gio District; waterway tourism products connecting the city center with Thanh Da peninsula, District 7 and HCMC – Con Dao , HCMC – the Mekong Delta; new tourism products nearby Tan Son Nhat Airport and the city sightseeing tour by helicopter.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong