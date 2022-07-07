HCMC launches gift product design contest

The competition aims to create unique aesthetic products with symbolic images of HCMC.

The competition that is open to contestants at home and abroad aims to create unique aesthetic products with symbolic images of HCMC, presenting cultural identities and values of the southern economic hub. The organizer encourages participants to use traditional materials and designs developed from traditional crafts techniques.



All entries must be the contestant's original work that is not yet published, produced and traded as well as has not yet been submitted to any competitions.

Participants can register to participate in the contest at https://vi.vietnamdesign.org.vn/souvenir-submission. Entries must be submitted before July 15.

The award ceremony and exhibition presenting award-winning products will be held in the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City - ITE HCMC (ITE - HCMC) 2022 that is scheduled to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 on September 8-10.

The organizer will present first prize, second prize, third prize and encouragement prizes with cash prizes of VND80 million, VND50 million, VND30 million and VND10 million respectively in two categories "Meeting, Conference, and Convention Gifts" and “Tourism souvenirs and gifts”.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh