HCMC launches competition for creative, innovative tourism startups

At the launching ceremony of the campaign on collecting opinions and suggestions for tourism recovery plan and a competition for creative and innovative tourism startups



The competition and mobilization for recovery measures in the tourism sector aims to develop travel promotional policies, gradually revive the social economy and welcome back international to HCMC

Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the city’s tourism industry has launched many measures to bring tourism back from the pandemic, including strengthening technology application in promoting the city’s attractions and destinations.

Leaders of HCMC and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism attend the opening ceremony of the 17th HCMC Tourism Day

The 17th HCMC Tourism Day 2021 opened at the White Palace Convention Center in Thu Duc City on December 4 with the participation of Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s HCMC chapter, To Thi Bich Chau; Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council, Phan Thi Thang; Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh and representatives of departments, diplomatic offices, press agencies, local and foreign businesses.

This year’s annual biggest tourism event of the city themed “Safe destination- a lively journey” was held online for the first time.

The event attracted more than 100 stalls of travel agents, hotels, transport operators and representatives from tourism promotion agencies of cities and provinces nationwide to publicize their brands and offer tourist products, latest technologies to local and international travelers. It opens virtually on websites of the event and the municipal Tourism Department, Shopee e-commerce site and Traveloka online tour agent and runs until December 25.

