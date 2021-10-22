HCMC, Khanh Hoa strengthen tourism cooperation under safety pandemic conditions

Khanh Hoa Province's sea and island tour attract many visitors.

The statement was made by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang at a conference themed “Tourism cooperation between HCMC and Khanh Hoa Province under safety pandemic conditions” was held in Nha Trang City on October 21.



She suggested that the two localities need to coordinate with their neighboring provinces to launch safe tourist products and measures helping visitors infected with coronavirus and ensuring the safety of employees and travelers.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu noted that Khanh Hoa has many attractive and diversified tourist products that are suitable for the city’s travel market. Tourist companies of HCMC have been interested in Khanh Hoa’s tourism activities, such as 3-or 4- day tours, sea and island tours to beaches in Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, Van Phong Bay, Vinpearl Amusement Park on Hon Tre island, Yangbay waterfall.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Le Huu Hoang said that it is it is a favorable time for HCMC and the province to cooperate with each other to resume tourism activities.

He hoped that the HCMC’s authorities will delegate the municipal tourism sector to strengthen tourism cooperation with Khanh Hoa, creating a green road connecting tourism between the two localities.

On this occasion, HCMC presented Covid-19 cash assistance to Khanh Hoa Province.





By Quynh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh