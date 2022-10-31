HCMC keen on connecting tourism with revolutionary war historic sites

Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Nen (C) listens to a boy named Tran Trong Nhan (R) who is a grandson of Mr. Tran Van Lai, the house’s owner, talked about the Sai Gon special force’s activities during the resistance war against America.

At the Do Phu café –Dai Han Com tam (Vietnamese Broken Rice with Grilled Pork) restaurant at 113 on Dang Dung Street in Tan Dinh Ward, a former secret base of the People's Army in Saigon during the resistance war against America, the city’s Party Chief listened to a boy named Tran Trong Nhan who is a grandson of Mr. Tran Van Lai, the house’s owner, talked about the Sai Gon special force’s activities during resistance war. The house was used to be the “red address” of the Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) which specialized in hiding cadres and stored weapons to prepare for the Tet Offensive in 1968.

Many artifacts have still been kept at the Do Phu café .

The artifacts have still been kept in the coffee shop by the generations of Mr. Tran Van Lai’s family. The People’s Committee of District 1 has cooperated with Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company to launch a tour called “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Rangers) to bring tourists to visit the coffee shop and enjoy its traditional dishes and cakes.

Meanwhile many photos, documents and objects have been preserved at the revolutionary base located at 145 on Tran Quang Khai Street, the former Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum. The place was built for secret operations by the generations of the Saigon special force in many battles, including the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising, and the general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Do, a representative of the Liaison Board for Veteran soldiers of the Saigon Rangers said.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the tourism mode associated with historical sites, offering young people, local and foreign visitors an opportunity to learn about heroic struggles of the armed forces and people of the Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh region during the resistance war against America.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh