HCMC International Tourism Fair expected to attract 22,000 visitors

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, speaks at the press brief



This year's fair with the theme ‘Standing Together, Going Up’ - Growing Forward Together, will take place from September 8 to 10 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the tourism sector will take full advantage of the golden time of tourism recovery, in addition to participation in international tourism fairs in other countries, Vietnam’s tourism will be introduced at big fairs and forums.

ITE HCMC is one of the two largest annual international travel fairs in Vietnam and an important annual tourism fair in the lower Mekong region, playing a role as a bridge between domestic businesses and businesses. buyers as well as international visitors.

Currently, 150 international participants from 18 countries and regions namely the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Romania, Poland, Japan, Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Kuwait registered to attend the fair It is estimated that ITE HCMC attracts about 22,000 visitors to find out information and buy tours.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that ITE HCMC will constantly improve its scale and quality to partly contribute to promoting the recovery of tourism in Vietnam and the region.

Noticeably, the World Travel Award has also selected Ho Chi Minh City as the venue for the Asia and Oceania Awards Ceremony on the eve of the opening of ITE HCMC 2022, continuing to affirm its position in the southern metropolis’ tourism industry in particular and Vietnam in general.

In the framework of the fair, there will also be a high-level conference on tourism development policy with the participation of leaders of tourism ministries in the lower Mekong region, India and Cuba, the Vietnam MICE Tourism Forum attended by leaders of the Global Exhibition Association (UFI), the Association of Exhibitions and Conferences of Asia (AFECA) and leading experts in MICE tourism and the Vietnam Night - Gala Dinner ‘The Essence of Vietnamese Rice’.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan