HCMC highlights local cultures to ignite urban tourism

Ho Chi Minh City's Can Gio attractive to tourists (Photo: vntrip.vn)

Many districts have continuously launched new tourism products to stimulate the tourism market. The moves have initially impressed local people and helped attract more tourists to the city.



Recently, the People's Committee of district 5 launched a program named "Visiting Cho Lon to Watch the Lion Dance". This program is implemented on Saturday and Sunday of the 2nd week of each month at The Garden Mall on Hong Bang street. Within the framework of the event, there are also many mobile booths serving food, and introducing local specialties and souvenirs.



Similarly, tourism product "Tan Phu - Going is remembering" implemented by the People's Committee of Tan Phu district is attracting tourists, making Tan Phu one of the destinations with bold indigenous cultural colors.



Joining this tour, visitors can set foot on Phu Tho Hoa tunnel relic site, Tan Thoi communal house, and Phap Van pagoda with many national records. Folks can also enjoy shopping and local food at Ngoc Linh Ginseng Museum and cloth markets in Tan Phu district.



Foreign tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



Regarding the program, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said that one of the strategies of the city's tourism industry is to become an attractive destination in terms of cultural - historical values, cuisine, and local people.



Statistics of the sector showed that HCMC currently has 366 attractive destinations, which can attract tourists. These destinations focus mainly on four main groups of resources, including natural tourism; tangible cultural tourism; intangible cultural tourism, and tourism associated with man-made crafts.

