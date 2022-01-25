HCMC expects to welcome 3.5 million international visitors in 2022

Tourists visit Can Gio in October, 2021

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, due to the continuous fluctuations of the Covid-19 epidemic, the tourism industry's targets in 2021 are seriously affected. Specifically, no international visitors came to Ho Chi Minh City in 2021.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that 2021 is a year of challenges and difficulties for the city’s tourism industry, but tourism businesses still strive to rise and achieve excellent results. To soon regain the inherent position of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism proposed the city's tourism industry continue to issue appropriate policies and develop stronger orientations for tourism development.

At the same time, the sector should focus on implementing a plan to restore the tourism industry in the context of safely adapting to the Covid-19 epidemic to receive international visitors in 2022.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang asked the city's tourism industry in 2022 to focus on several key tasks and solutions including promoting support for tourism businesses, removing difficulties after the Covid-19 epidemic , developing tourism products, exploiting advantages and potentials of the city, creating value of inter-regional products, stepping up the application of information technology in promoting Vietnam’s tourism on the internet and improving the quality of training high-quality for tourism human resources.

According to Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, in just two pilot months, the tourism industry has welcomed 7,800 international visitors with vaccine passports. Tourists are safe from the epidemic; thereby, it proved that Vietnam is a safe destination in the region and internationally. Minister Nguyen Van Hung added that based on the pilot project, the Ministry will propose the Government to fully open on Reunification Day (April 30 ) this year.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan