HCMC expected to welcome 2 million international visitors

This afternoon, Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that during the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair (ITE HCMC 2022), from September 10 welcomed about 22,000 visitors who bought tours. The number of visitors to the fair far exceeds the expectations of the tourism industry.

Travel businesses announced the impressive fair has helped them receive more orders from travelers. Specifically, Saigontourist Travel has had hundreds of meetings and transactions with international partners from the US, Australia, India, Thailand, and Singapore.

Vietravel also attracted more than 2,000 domestic and foreign visitors with total revenue of tens of billions of Vietnam dong. A representative of Vietravel Airlines added that more than 3,000 visitors have visited the booth.

Vu Duc Bien, General Director of Vietravel Airlines, said that the airline joined ITE this time with the aim of expanding the search for domestic and foreign partners to prepare for the plan to expand domestic routes, gradually conquer international aviation markets as well as contribute to the promotion of the development of tourism industry, creating cultural exchange connections between regions and between countries.

This year, BenThanh Tourist company is one of the travel agencies which received many tourists booking high-priced tours worth from VND20 million to nearly VND80 million a person to Korea, Japan, and some European countries. According to the explanation of BenThanh Tourist, these countries are entering the autumn and winter season, with unique natural landscapes, so visitors pay much attention. In addition, holiday-makers also wanted to come to India – a place with spiritual secrets

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, from now until the end of 2022 and the new year 2023, the tourism industry prepares many events to welcome visitors, such as Hot Air Balloon Festival, International Marathon, MICE Tourism Week (travel combined with seminars) the world; at the same time, the industry will have more tourism promotion and stimulus on international media.





By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan