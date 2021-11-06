HCMC, Dong Thap cooperate to stimulate tourism after Covid-19 pandemic

Leaders and officials of HCMC and Dong Thap Province visit Tram Chim Nature Reserve. (Photo: SGGP)



The statement was made by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang at a conference on tourism cooperation with Dong Thap Province on November 5.

Dong Thap has a lot of tourism potentials with many attractive products related to the local flooding season, ecological tourism, agricultural tourism, historical and cultural tourism, Sa Dec traditional flower village.

HCMC and Dong Thap have organized many exchanges on developing tourism and gained remarkable achievements since the conference that was held in 2019 to discuss how to boost cooperation in tourism between HCMC and 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region.

However, tourism programs and tours to Dong Thap that focus on domestic market have limited the length of stay and expenditure of visitors.

A waterway tour in Dong Thap

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang suggested the People’s Committees of the city and Dong Thap to delegate functional departments to build a set of safety assessment criteria for tourism, including measures helping visitors infected with the virus; plan for traffic, transportation and transport between the two localities; upgrading the national Highways N2, 30 and 80 to create advantage for tourist activities.

She also asked travel agents of HCMC to offer suitable tourist products to support Dong Thap Province.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (2nd, R) and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Doan Tan Buu (2nd, L) talk about the tourism cooperation between the two sides.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the two sides should strengthen the mutual and regional linkage activities to create common products and policies as well as offer tourist products featuring the “One trip-many destinations”.

The city’s tourism sector will develop tourist products linking attractions including Cu Chi of HCMC, Moc Hoa of Long An and Tram Chim Nature Reserve of Dong Thap, and boost connection and trading activities among travel companies of HCMC and Southeastern provinces to exploit Dong Thap’s tourist products.

HCMC will invite Dong Thap to participate in an online tourism fair in the Tourism Day Festival 2021 and workshops on managing risks in tourism, she added.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the conference.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Doan Tan Buu highly appreciated the outstanding support of the HCMC’s functional departments and travel businesses to the development of Dong Thap’s tourism industry.

The province will implement a pilot program for tourism recovery from the middle of November to the middle of December and reopen Nguyen Sinh Sac historical site, Xeo Quyt National Relic Area, Go Thap archaeological site, Tram Chim Nature Reserve and Phuong Nam Tourist Cultural Area to the public. All tourism activities are expected to be resumed in January, 2022.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (L) presents Covid-19 medical equipment to Dong Thap Province.

On this occasion, the HCMC’s delegation of officials handed over medical supplies consisting of 5,000 rapid test kid and 1,000 medical masks to support Dong Thap Province’s Covid-19 fight.

On the same day, the delegation visited Nguyen Sinh Sac's ( Uncle Ho's father ) grave site and Tram Chim National Park.





By Huynh Loi – Translated by Kim Khanh