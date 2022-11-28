HCMC develops food streets to attract tourists

Food offered at a kiosk on a food street (Photo: vntrip.vn)

Alber, a German tourist, arrived at Ho Thi Ky food street in District 10 at the suggestion of a taxi driver while visiting HCMC. He said that this was one of his unique experiences in the city.

Nguyen Tam, a kiosk owner on this street, said that seeing more and more foreign tourists to the food street, he added an English version of his menu for customers to choose dishes quickly, so that his kiosk can serve more and help popularize Vietnamese dishes.

At present, HCMC’s districts have orientations to develop nightlife tourism and economy, including the opening of more food and pedestrian streets.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism said that localities when building plans for such streets should consider their own unique and different factors to create a highlight and brand for each street.

According to a plan submitted by the Department of Transport to the municipal People's Committee in July, from now to 2025, there will be 22 more pedestrian streets in the downtown city.

These streets are expected to contribute to improving the attractiveness, promoting tourism, trade and service activities in the central area where many historical monuments, scenic spots, and unique culture and architectural works are located.

Vietnamplus