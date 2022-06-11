HCMC delegation surveys tourism potentiality at Kon Ka Kinh National Park

At the site survey, Deputy Chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Gia Lai Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich introduced the tourism potentiality and strengths of Gia Lai Province in general and Kon Ka Kinh National Park in particular as well as tourism products in the Central Highlands locality.



At the park, the delegation visited the area for taking care of wild animals, ancient pine forests and beautiful primeval forests, and enjoyed typical local cuisine right in the old primeval forest.



On the same day, chairwoman Phan Thi Thang also attended the conference “Discussing solutions on tourism products development linking Ho Chi Minh City and Central highlands provinces”.









Some photos feature the site survey of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation at Kon Ka Kinh National Park:





By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong