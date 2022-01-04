HCMC, Binh Dinh allowed to welcome back int’l visitors

Tourists take double-decker bus tour to explore the city's sights.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has delegated Ministries of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Health, Public Security, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Transport, Information and Communications, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities of HCMC, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Quang Ninh to develop the pilot plan on receiving international visitors under safety assessment criteria for tourism activities.



The Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism must coordinate with the ministries and competent departments to carry out and adjust the temporary guidance on greeting foreign travelers to Vietnam in accordance with the current regulations.

HCMC has built comprehensive tourism recovery plan and measures on Covid-19 response to ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors and helping them enjoy a great holiday. The city’s tourism department has launched a collection of tourism resources on the platforms of Google Map, Google Earth and the new version of the department’s website at www.visithcmc.vn.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh