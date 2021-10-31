HCMC, Ben Tre cooperate for tourism recovery

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism of Ben Tre, the province plans to reopen for tourists starting on November 15.



Speaking at the meeting, HCMC’s leader Phan Thi Thang said that the People’s Committees of the city and Ben Tre will delegate functional departments to build a set of safety assessment criteria for tourism such as types of Covid-19 test, measures helping visitors infected with the virus, and solve transport problems to create advantage for tourist activities.

The two sides also discussed about tourist potentials and products, the result of tourism cooperation between two localities, tourism recovery plan in a safe manner adapted to the current pandemic situation.

The HCMC delegation also visited the memorial house of female general Nguyen Thi Dinh who led the first uprising of the Dong Khoi in Mo Cay District in 1960, and tourist areas in Giong Trom District’s Binh Thanh Commune.





By Thanh Dong – Translated by Kim Khanh