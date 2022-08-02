HCMC becomes top destination for domestic tourists

The travel demand of Vietnamese increased sharply after the tourism sector had been reopened. Besides, people also searched for overseas destinations in July with an increase of 780 percent over the same period last year.The countries in Southeast Asia were on the top priorities of Vietnamese tourists, comprising Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines showing that the nearby tourism points were on the top list of Vietnamese in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.From the beginning of the year, Vietnam is always in the group of destinations with the highest growth in the world with a growth rate from 50 to 75 percent. The United States, Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and so on are among the top ten countries searching Vietnam for traveling.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong