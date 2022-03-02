HCMC agrees with proposal on launching high-speed boat linking city, Con Dao

High-speed boat linking Can Tho and Con Dao

The express boat will run through the marine fairways managed by the HCMC Inland Waterway Port Authority and Maritime Administration of Vung Tau. Therefore, The project’s investors, including Greenlines DP Technology Co., Ltd and Phu Quoc Express JSC must work with the management units to be instructed to compile necessary documents in accordance with requirements.



In addition, the investors also must have working sessions on picking up or dropping off passengers at the piers with the SaiGon Port Joint stock Company that operates Nha Rong- Khanh Hoi Wharf.

At present, a high-speed boat service between the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has been operated by Mai Linh Tay Do JSC. The boat departs from Can Tho’s Ninh Kieu Wharf to Tran De seaport in the southern province of Soc Trang to pick up and drop off passengers before continuing its journey to Con Dao. Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company has also carried out a passenger express boat linking the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang and Con Dao Island.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh