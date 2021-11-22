Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms

The platforms wear a deserted look.
Only a few people use the newly metro line for going to work and schools after it was officially inaugurated and put into commercial operation on November 6.
Passengers complete health declaration before entering the trains
Passenger can use automatic ticket vending machines to buy a variety of tickets.
Buying tickets at ticket booth at the station
Very few pasengers on a carriage
It seems that people use the new service for exploring the city’s sightseeing from above.