Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms

Stations at the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line in Hanoi are still deserted in the beginning of the week.
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 1 The platforms wear a deserted look.
Only a few people use the newly metro line for going to work and schools after it was officially inaugurated and put into commercial operation on November 6.
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 2 Passengers complete health declaration before entering the trains
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 3 Passenger can use automatic ticket vending machines to buy a variety of tickets.
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 4 Buying tickets at ticket booth at the station
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 5 Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 6 Very few pasengers on a carriage
Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 7 Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms ảnh 8 It seems that people use the new service for exploring the city’s sightseeing from above.

By Bich Quyen, Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

