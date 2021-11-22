Hanoi’s new metro line with deserted platforms

The platforms wear a deserted look.

Only a few people use the newly metro line for going to work and schools after it was officially inaugurated and put into commercial operation on November 6.

Passengers complete health declaration before entering the trains Passenger can use automatic ticket vending machines to buy a variety of tickets. Buying tickets at ticket booth at the station Very few pasengers on a carriage It seems that people use the new service for exploring the city’s sightseeing from above.





By Bich Quyen, Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh