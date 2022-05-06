Hanoi Tourism Festival 2022 welcomes SEA Games 31

Hanoi Tourism Festival 2022 themed “Hanoi-Come to love '' will take place on May 13-15 at the Ly Thai To Park and Dinh Tien Hoang street.

Director of the HPA Nguyen Anh Duong said at a press conference on the festival on May 6 that the event will be held at Ly Thai To Park and Dinh Tien Hoang street with the participation of many travel businesses, airlines, provinces and cities of Yen Bai, An Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.



Hanoi Tourism Festival 2022 is a golden chance to introduce Hanoi’s tourist attractions, services and products to draw visitors and countries participating in the 31st SEA Games.

The SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will take place in Hanoi and neighboring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh