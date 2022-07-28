Hanoi serves 10.62 million tourists in seven months (Photo: VNA)



Total revenue from tourism activities in the period is likely to reach VND31.9 trillion (US$1.36 billion), up 3.9 times year-on-year, the department reported.

In July alone, the capital city served 1.94 million tourists, earning VND6.15 trillion (US$263.3 million).Hanoi’s tourism sector set to welcome 9-10 million visitors in 2022, including 1.2-2 million foreigners. Its total revenue is expected to reach VND27.84 to 35.84 trillion.Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said the city is focusing on developing tourism products of its strength such as cultural and sport tourism, and resort and MICE tourism, while strengthening connection in tourism development in potential areas.It has also paid attention to enhancing communication activities to promote the image of the capital city, its tourism destinations and new products to visitors worldwide through programmes of the Vietnam Television (VTV), HanoiTV, the US Cable News Network (CNN), and social network platforms, she said.

Vietnamplus