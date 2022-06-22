Hanoi motorbike tour, Hoi An cooking class among top travel experiences in Asia

The Hanoi motorbike tour takes more than four hours. (Source: Tripadvisor)

The half-day guided motorbike tour in Hanoi allows tourists to explore Vietnam’s capital city’s famous landmarks like Long Bien Bridge, Hai Ba Trung Temple, the Presidential Palace Historical Site and try some of the city's best street foods.

As part of the tour, visitors will have an opportunity to explore "Train Street", formed by railway tracks running alongside Dien Bien Phu and Phung Hung streets in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter, with residential buildings just a few feet away on either side.

Meanwhile, the five-hour cooking class, organized by Hoi An Eco Tours Discovery, is considered a fun and interesting way to experience the rural life in Hoi An, a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s central Quang Nam province, and Vietnamese cuisine.

(Source: Tripadvisor)

Participants will visit Cam Thanh fishing village, about five kilometers from Hoi An, where they will be taught how to use basket boats, a dispensable part of local fishermen, and experience a bamboo basket boat tour in Bay Mau nipa palm forest. After such eco-tour activities, they will be welcomed in the restaurant and participate in cooking around 2 hours with the chef.

On top of the list is Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Thailand's Chiang Mai, followed by the Khmer cooking class at a Local's Home in Cambodia's Krong Siem Reap and sunrise tour of Angkor Wat.

This year, an Amsterdam open boat canal cruise was the world's best travel experience.

The selections have taken into account reviews and ratings from solely the past 12 months, trawling through the data to figure out which experiences have gathered the most positive responses from its online community.

