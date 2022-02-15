Hanoi – HCMC train ticket priced from US$20

Particularly, the promotion program will apply for North-South trains, including SE5/SE6, SE11/SE12 with a distance from 500 kilometers, Hanoi – Vinh trains comprising NA1/NA2 with a distance of 319 kilometers. The promotion program covers Hanoi – Hai Phong train route departing from Hanoi or Long Bien train stations to Hai Phong station and vice versa.

The opening for sale will start from 8:00 a.m. on February 18 to the end of March 28 for passengers buying tickets three days before their departure with detailed wagons and seats. The program is applied for soft seats and beds with air-conditioners.Under the promotion program, the Hanoi – Hai Phong train tickets will be priced from VND35,000 (US$1.5) per ticket, the ticket prices of Hanoi – Vinh route and Hanoi – HCMC route shall be from VND79,000 (US$3.5) per ticket and from VND450,000 (nearly US$20) per ticket, respectively.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong