Hanoi among most-searched-for places by international tourists

The top 10 most-searched places to make the list include Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue and Phan Thiet.

Data from the travel tracking tool Google Destination Insights showed that the number of international searches for accommodation establishments in Vietnam in October increased by 20% compared to the previous month’s figure and by nearly 11 times compared to March this year. The search volume is expected to continue to increase in November with the top 10 most-searched countries for Vietnamese tourism being the US, Australia, Singapore, India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, the UK, Malaysia, Thailand, and Germany.Notably, the search volume from the Indian market tends to rise sharply in October.Popular Vietnamese destinations which are attractive for Indian tourists include Hanoi, HCMC, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon.With more flights operating to connect major cities between the two countries, India represents a potential market for Vietnam in the near future.Hanoi, as a major tourist centre of the country and a "gateway" to welcome international visitors, is always the top destination chosen by tourists.According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the capital has developed a range of unique tourism products, including night tours, eco-tourism, sports and adventure tourism.In the first 10 months of 2022, Hanoi welcomed approximately 983,000 arrivals, almost accomplishing the goal set for the year.

