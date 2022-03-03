Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia

Tourists at Cu Chi Tunnels in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Bay, which is situated in Northeast Vietnam, is regarded as one of the world's geographical beauties due to its green seas scattered with hundreds of limestone islets, each capped with its distinct tropical jungle, the magazine said.

Tourists may enjoy the destination by diving and snorkeling, renting a canoe, or simply relaxing on the upper deck of their boat tour with a beverage in hand, it added.

Meanwhile, the Cu Chi cave system, situated 60 km beyond HCMC, is a vast network of subterranean tunnels that stretches all distance towards the Cambodian frontier. The tunnels served as a way of communication among settlements. Furthermore, the tunnels were easily reachable from HCMC, with a one-and-a-half-hour trip.

According to The Travel, Southeast Asia boasts a rich tapestry of distinct cultures and faiths, and it is considered a favorite part of the globe because of its beautiful beaches, delectable cuisine, and low rates of tourism.

A view of Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamplus