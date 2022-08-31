Gala ceremony of World Travel Awards 2022 to be held in HCMC

At the press conference The World Travel Awards is the world's leading award in the tourism industry which has been held annually since 1993 to honor outstanding tourism achievements in many fields.

The World Travel Awards 2022 has the theme “Southern Journey”, and this is the second time that Vietnam was chosen as a destination for the gala ceremony following the first time in Phu Quoc, Kien Giang Province.



The award focuses on nine categories in the fields of airlines, destinations, entertainment parks, yachts, hotels and resorts, travel agencies and tour operators and so on.



As for World Travel Awards 2022, Vietnam was nominated in many categories such as Asia's Leading Destination 2022, Asia's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022, Asia's Leading Heritage Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022, Asia's Leading Nature Destination 2022, Asia's Leading Destination for young people in 2022 and Asia's Leading Beach Destination 2022. Additionally, Vietnamese enterprises and units in the tourism sector were also nominated for this year’s award.



Graham Cooke, Founder and President of World Travel Award said that Ho Chi Minh City was chosen for the gala ceremony of World Travel Awards 2022 with the purpose of supporting ITE HCMC 2022 as well as promoting the resumption of Vietnam's tourism industry.

The gala ceremony is expected to attract hundreds of international businesses, entrepreneurs and journalists in the tourism sector.





By Thi Hong, Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong