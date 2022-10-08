French luxury vessel docks in Quy Nhon port

The five-star luxury vessel, Le Laperouse docks in Quy Nhon port, Binh Dinh Province.

Tourists come from different countries, including Belgium, France, Egypt, Russia, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, the UK.



The luxury cruise ship is on a trip to visit Vietnam’s destinations of Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Da Nang.

The travelers visited tourist attractions in Quy Nhon City, such as Banh It, Doi and Canh Tien towers, Mang Lang church, Ghenh Da Dia (The cliff of stone plates).

The vessel carries 106 visitors and 116 crew members .

According to the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province, the locality has seen positive signs from the tourism industry after a long pandemic closure. In September, the province received nearly 3.5 million visitors, which increased two times compared to the same period last year and earned a revenue of VND11,579 billion, up 6.17 times compared to the same period.

The visit of a luxury cruise ship is a good signal for Binh Dinh Province’s tourism industry, presenting the ability to connect and develop sea and island tourism between countries by sea transport which is becoming a trend in the coming time, said the leader of the provincial Tourism Department.

Province's leaders receive visitors.

Quy Nhon port is one of the large deep-water ports in the country. It is an important gateway for localities in the central and Central Highlands region. The deep-water terminal is 20km long and 30m deep. It can receive cargo ships of 50,000 DWT and handle more than 12.8 million tons of goods a year.

Le Lapérouse cruise ship operated by Ponant is 132 m long, 18 m wide, and 28 m high. It was put into use in 2018, belonging to the luxury segment, serving only a maximum of 184 guests per trip.

Le Laperouse is a luxury cruise ship with 92 staterooms & suites run by French company Ponant that can accommodate a maximum of 184 passengers. It is 132 m long, 18 m wide, and 28 m high. It was put into use in 2018. The lowest cruise cost is estimated to be US$12,000 per person.





By Ngoc Oai, Cong Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh