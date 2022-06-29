Foreign tourist arrivals to Vietnam up 6.8 percent in first six months

More than 600,000 foreign tourists travelled to Vietnam in the first six months of this year, presenting a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase.

In June alone, the number of international visitors was 236,700 thanks to the resumption of international flights.



Of the total, the number of visitors arriving by air reached 523,900, accounting for 87 percent and up 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year; by road was 78,000, accounting for 13 percent.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services in June saw a 20.9 percent increase compared to the previous year. Some localities got revenue growth, such as Can Tho increased 52.1 percent, Hanoi up 44.4 percent, Dong Nai up 22.6 percent, Quang Ninh up 19.2 percent, HCMC up 17.2 percent, Hai Phong up 12.6 percent, Binh Duong up 11.4 percent and Da Nang up 11.2 percent.



This year, the trend of tourism has changed when travelers choose tourist destinations in the region.

The country's total tourist revenue increased 94.4 percent in the first 6 months. Some localities got revenue growth, including Khanh Hoa up 627.8 percent, Can Tho up 183.9 percent, Hanoi up 129.3 percent, Da Nang up 98.5 percent, Quang Nam up 67.8 percent and HCMC up 49.1 percent.

This year, the trend of tourism has changed when travelers choose tourist destinations in the region. Holidaymakers in the Northern region have been interested in short-distance travel visiting destinations of Cat Ba, Ha Long, Sam Son, Cua Lo and Sapa while visitors in the Southern region have chosen Nha Trang and Mui Ne. in addition, tours to countries in Southeast Asia have also attracted many people.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh