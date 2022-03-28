Foreign carriers resume int'l flights to Da Nang following tourism reopening

The flight No.SQ172 operated by Singapore Airlines carry 160 passengers to Da Nang City.

The flight No.SQ172 operated by Singapore Airlines carried 160 passengers to Da Nang City, kicking off the reopening of the Singapore-Da Nang route that will be offered seven trips per week.



Meanwhile the aircraft VZ operated by Thai Vietjet brought 150 travelers to the central city, starting the resumption of the Bangkok-Da Nang route that will provide three flights per week.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony of the first two international flights, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son said that the reopening of these two international routes marked a period of positive development in the coming time. Da Nang City has seen an impressive growth of visitors that reached an average number of 22 percent per year, and taken advantage of seaports, international airport, and the role as a gateway to world heritages in the Central region along with the municipal government’s investment in tourism facilities and infrastructure.

Additionally, the opening of resorts and the city’s plans on organizing many international sport and cultural activities are expected to promote tourism and attract local and foreign visitors, such as the Routes Asia 2022 in June, the IRONMAN Vietnam in May, World Masters Golf Championship in September.

