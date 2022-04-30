Foreign arrivals up 2.4 times in April

Korean tourists arive in the central Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

In the first four months of this year, the number of foreigners arriving in Vietnam neared 192,400, an annual rise of 184.7 percent. Of the total, 88.6 percent came by air, increasing close to four times from 2021.

During the period, tourism revenue from lodging-food and transport services grew by 5.2 percent and 10.5 percent on-year, respectively.

In May, Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with the participation of all the 11 regional countries that are sending large delegations of athletes, officials and reporters.

Ramping up related communications preparations, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) considers the tournament the first big event of the region after two years being impacted by Covid-19. It has urged the entire sector to spare no efforts toward the overall success of SEA Games 31 and the regional and global promotion of Vietnam’s image.

Vietnamplus