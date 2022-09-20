  1. Travel

Foreign arrivals in Hanoi up 18 percent in September

Tourist arrivals in the capital city of Hanoi was estimated at 1.48 million in September, down 15.5 percent month-on-month, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.
Foreign arrivals in Hanoi up 18 percent in September ảnh 1 Tourists in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, over 184,000 were foreigners, up 18 percent from August.
So far this year, tourist arrivals in Hanoi rose four-fold to 13.87 million year-on-year, of which more than 766,000 were foreigners. The total revenue from tourism is estimated at VND39.69 trillion (US$1.72 billion), marking a 4.7-fold rise from the same period last year.

In September, hotel room occupancy rate reached 43.7 percent, up 14.3 percent from a month ago and 28.6 percent year-on-year. The figure in the nine months is estimated at 34.1 percent, up 12.7 percent year-on-year.

