Flyers from Covid-19 high risk areas must undergo Covid-19 test

Specifically, a passenger resides or stays in areas with high Covid-19 risk levels or is under regional medical isolation or a passenger departing from Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat and Can Tho international airports need to have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 by RT- PCR or rapid antigen test valid within 72 hours from the time of sample collection to before the departure of their flight.
Passengers from areas with lower Covid-19 risk levels are eligible to fly if they fulfill one of the three following requests including having a certificate of full vaccination for over 14 days and less than 12 months from the flight departure time, having a Covid-19 certificate for healed persons (that they have been cured for less than 6 months) or testing negative within 72 hours before boarding a flight.
The Ministry of Transport requires airlines to only accept and transport passengers who participate in the country’s economic recovery including public service activities, Covid-19 prevention and control forces, experts and managers, entrepreneurs, and people in need.
Passengers ought to notify the local authorities where they reside or stay; self-monitor their health and comply with the locality’s specific regulations on epidemic prevention measures.
The Ministry of Transport also requires airports to organize rapid antigen testing points for SARS-CoV-2 to serve the needs of passengers as well as arrange ticket booths, waiting rooms logically to ensure the distance as per the Ministry of Health’s requirements on Covid-19 prevention and control.
There will be six flights between Hanoi and HCMC, between Hanoi- Da Nang, Da Nang- HCMC daily from October 21 to November 14, and seven flights daily from November 15 to 30 respectively.
Flights of other routes will not exceed four per day.