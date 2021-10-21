Flyers from Covid-19 high risk areas must undergo Covid-19 test

Specifically, a passenger resides or stays in areas with high Covid-19 risk levels or is under regional medical isolation or a passenger departing from Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat and Can Tho international airports need to have negative test results for SARS-CoV-2 by RT- PCR or rapid antigen test valid within 72 hours from the time of sample collection to before the departure of their flight.

Passengers from areas with lower Covid-19 risk levels are eligible to fly if they fulfill one of the three following requests including having a certificate of full vaccination for over 14 days and less than 12 months from the flight departure time, having a Covid-19 certificate for healed persons (that they have been cured for less than 6 months) or testing negative within 72 hours before boarding a flight.

The Ministry of Transport requires airlines to only accept and transport passengers who participate in the country’s economic recovery including public service activities, Covid-19 prevention and control forces, experts and managers, entrepreneurs, and people in need.

Passengers ought to notify the local authorities where they reside or stay; self-monitor their health and comply with the locality’s specific regulations on epidemic prevention measures.

The Ministry of Transport also requires airports to organize rapid antigen testing points for SARS-CoV-2 to serve the needs of passengers as well as arrange ticket booths, waiting rooms logically to ensure the distance as per the Ministry of Health’s requirements on Covid-19 prevention and control.

There will be six flights between Hanoi and HCMC, between Hanoi- Da Nang, Da Nang- HCMC daily from October 21 to November 14, and seven flights daily from November 15 to 30 respectively.

Flights of other routes will not exceed four per day.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan