Flight fares up by 30 percent for domestic travel, bus tickets sold out

Flight fares are up by 30 percent for domestic travel

Airlines announced airfare for the routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak, Hanoi increased by 30 percent for upcoming national holidays. Moreover, ticket prices will increase 1.5-2 times compared to weekdays if customers buy on April 30.

Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines sold the one-way tickets on Ho Chi Minh City - Buon Ma Thuot route on the morning of April 27 at more than VND1.1 million- VND1.9 million per passenger.

Similarly, flight prices for some routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi range from VND2 million to VND3, 1 million per person, departing at noon or night of April 27 and departing at dawn on April 28.

Those who book tickets on the Ho Chi Minh City - Buon Ma Thuot route on April 30 will pay almost double the sum compared to weekdays, ranging from VND1.5 million to nearly VND1.7 million a person.

National carrier Vietnam Airlines announced from now until May 4, the airline will focus on increasing flights on eight key tourist routes, including those from the capital city of Hanoi to the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue, the Central City of Da Nang, Cam Ranh District in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa, the Central Highlands city of Da Lat, the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang’s Phu Quoc island and from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc.

In the latest increase, the airline added more than 255 flights, equivalent to an increase of over 50,000 seats, bringing the total supply of the entire domestic and international network to nearly 2,700 flights and more than 524,000 seats from April 24 to May 4.

Vietravel Airlines also said that 85 percent -100 percent of its flight seats from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to tourist destinations such as Quy Nhon, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc have been filled during the peak season from April 27 to May 3.

Furthermore, transport companies said that they have sold out bus fares. On the same day, many passengers who bought tickets at the Eastern Bus Station and the Western Bus Station in HCMC were disappointed as the bus companies were out of tickets on the holidays of April 30 and May 1.

Some passengers said that since mid-April, they have repeatedly called many bus operators to book tickets, but all of them have received a reply that all tickets have been sold out.

A representative of Western Bus Station said that currently, some transport companies have increased the number of buses to serve customers. Regarding ticket prices, Deputy General Director of Eastern Bus Station Ta Chuong Chin said that up to now, 44 businesses have registered to declare ticket price increases during the holiday.

Transport companies decided to raise bus fares by less than 40 percent for the routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Central and Central Highlands provinces while fares on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau, Dong Nai, and Binh Phuoc increased by no more than 20 percent.

Similarly, a representative of Saigon Railway station also informed tickets departing from Saigon station to Phan Thiet, Ninh Thuan, Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon on the evening of April 28 to 29 were almost sold out.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan