According to a representative of Park Hyatt Saigon hotel, the business situation has become prosperous since Vietnam fully reopened for international tourism from March 15. The hotel’s occupancy rate has achieved 80-85 percent.

In addition, Sheraton Saigon hotel also saw an occupancy rate of 85-90 percent. Most visitors travel to HCMC and stay in luxury hotels to attend meetings and conventions.

The HCMC Department of Tourism estimated that the average occupancy rate among 4-star and 5-star rated hotels in the city has reached about 70 percent. The city’s total tourism revenue was VND49,681 (US$2.1 billion), up 30 percent compared to the same period last year and achieved 73.5 percent of this year’s target.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh