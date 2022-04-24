  1. Travel

First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum

The hot air balloon festival was held for the first time in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on April 23.

First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 1 People flock to Kon Tum City's center to enjoy hot air balloon performances 
The event aimed to mark a forum on Kon Tum’s tourism and the province’s potentials held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Thousands of local people and visitors had a chance to enjoy more than 20 hot air balloons that flew in performances.
Previously, the festival was organized in Da Nang, Hoi An and Tuyen Quang.
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 2 More than 20 hot air balloons fly in performances.
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 3
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 4 Colorful hot air balloons
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 5 A big hot air balloon can carry 2-5 people. Visitors will be brought up to a height of about 20 meters to experience and see the city from above within five minutes.
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 6
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 7
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 8
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 9
First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum ảnh 10

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

