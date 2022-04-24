First hot air balloon festival held in Kon Tum

People flock to Kon Tum City's center to enjoy hot air balloon performances

The event aimed to mark a forum on Kon Tum’s tourism and the province’s potentials held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Thousands of local people and visitors had a chance to enjoy more than 20 hot air balloons that flew in performances.

Previously, the festival was organized in Da Nang, Hoi An and Tuyen Quang.

More than 20 hot air balloons fly in performances. Colorful hot air balloons A big hot air balloon can carry 2-5 people. Visitors will be brought up to a height of about 20 meters to experience and see the city from above within five minutes.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh