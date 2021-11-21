Foreign visitors on cycle bikes in Hoi An on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

They are the first international tourists to arrive in the ancient town after two years of border closures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as Vietnam is gradually reopening on the heels of its rapidly increasing vaccination rates.

Around 8am on Saturday morning, the tourists attended a welcome ceremony by the local authorities and received souvenirs at the Chua Cau area, the famous Japanese-style Bridge Pagoda, before enjoying the town, which is still rather quiet at the moment due to drop in both domestic and foreign visitors.

John Coles, a tourist from Singapore, said he is happy and feels safe to return to Hoi An which is home to not only beautiful and peaceful landscapes but also friendly people.

The foreign holidaymakers took a xich lo (cyclo) tour around the town and visited several famous sites. They were also enthralled with an art show called “Vietnam Que Huong Toi" (Vietnam, My Motherland), with performances staged by local artists.

Vice Chairman of the Hoi An People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh expressed his gratitude to the visitors for choosing Hoi An as the first destination on their trip to Vietnam.

It has taken great efforts from the local authority and people over the last two years to welcome back international tourists and to make Hoi An a safe and friendly destination, he said, adding that he expects to see Hoi An and Quang Nam regaining its reputation and stature.

The visitors visit UNESCO-recognized cultural heritage My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen District on Sunday and returned for a night tour in Hoi An on the same day.