Entrants to Vietnam only need to perform testing for SARS-CoV-2 once

According to the ministry's proposal, in the first 24 hours of entering Vietnam, entrants to Vietnam will only need to perform testing for SARS-CoV-2 once.If the testing result is negative, they will be allowed to leave for their residence but strictly comply with the 5K message and pandemic prevention and control measures of localities.
In case of testing positive for Covid-19, they have to promptly make health declaration at the nearest medical facility for guidance in accordance with regulations.