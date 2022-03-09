  1. Travel

Entrants to Vietnam only need to perform testing for SARS-CoV-2 once

SGGP
In order to create favorable conditions for entrants to Vietnam and boost the tourism sector, the Ministry of Health yesterday proposed the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to require entrants to the country to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 with RT-PCR method within 72 hours or antigen rapid test within 24 hours before their arrival except for children aged under two years.
Entrants to Vietnam only need to perform testing for SARS-CoV-2 once ảnh 1
According to the ministry's proposal, in the first 24 hours of entering Vietnam, entrants to Vietnam will only need to perform testing for SARS-CoV-2 once.
If the testing result is negative, they will be allowed to leave for their residence but strictly comply with the 5K message and pandemic prevention and control measures of localities.

In case of testing positive for Covid-19, they have to promptly make health declaration at the nearest medical facility for guidance in accordance with regulations.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

