Eight countries, territories have still not reopened flights with Vietnam

Visitors arrive in Phu Quoc Airport in Kien Giang Province.

International destinations that have been resumed include Cambodia, Hong Kong (China), Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Laos, China, France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Russia and the US.



Eight countries that have not reopened air routes to Vietnam yet are Brunei, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Macau (China), Finland, Italy and Switzerland.

The country has currently seen a number of 370 international flights per week per route, equivalent to 53 trips per day per route. Meanwhile there were 4,185 flights per week per route in the flight schedule for the winter season for 2019, being equivalent to 598 trips per day per route.

The Ministry of Transport has delegated the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to work with aviation authorities of countries and territories to reconnect regular passenger international routes to markets that have direct flights to Vietnam before the disease. The frequency of international flights will be increased in accordance with the regulation on “Safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the COVID-19 to create advantages for transportation based on the principle of monitoring migrant's health status

Local carriers including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and VASCO have currently operated 56 domestic routes featuring 2,570 flights per week per route, equivalent to 367 trips per day per route, declining two routes and 217 flights per week per route compared to the flight schedule for the winter season for 2019.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh