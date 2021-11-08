The arrivals can travel to pearl island of Phu Quoc by high-speed boat.
Currently, the tourism destination welcomes around 300 to 400 arrivals from Rach Gia City and Ha Tien City by the high-speed boat Superdong with a frequency of three boats a day.According to Mr. Nghiep, numerous tourists have flocked to Phu Quoc as the province’s guidelines on safe adaptation to the Covid-19 pandemic were loosened.
The visitors from localities with the Covid-19 risk assessment of level 1, level 2 and level 3, who desire to travel to Phu Quoc Island, are only required to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after 14 days or recovered from the disease within six months without testing.
The Phu Quoc International Airport welcomes numerous visitors from other localities.
As for the air route, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport Nguyen Minh Dong informed that from the beginning of November until now, the airport has received an average of seven or eight flights along with around 2,000 tourists from Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City every day.Bamboo Airways, Vietnam Airlines and VietjetAir are the three airlines exploiting the domestic routes.
Similar to the waterway, the passengers traveling by air must perform medical declaration, show Covid-19 vaccination record cards with two doses of vaccine or certificates of the recovered patient from the disease within six months, have temperature checked before their journey.
In order to ensure the safety of the pandemic prevention and control, all passenger transport means are allowed to serve a maximum of 50 percent of the capacity, and passengers must strictly comply with the 5K regulations and keep their distance during their journey.
Regarding the international tourists, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, relevant ministries and agencies are expected to have the final work with leaders of Kien Giang Province and Phu Quoc City to come into agreed contents for the pilot plan of applying the vaccine passport for six months, and to check the accommodations and entertainment facilities which are eligible to implement the pilot plan.
Up to now, Phu Quoc City has completed the second dose vaccination for adults aged 18 years and older. Currently, the locality is implementing vaccination for schooled people aged 12 years to 17 years.