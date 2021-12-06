Domestic airfare reduces sharply

Illustrative photo



Currently, the airlines are allowed to exploit domestic flights, contributing to reducing the airfare in December.

As for Hanoi – Phu Quoc route, Vietjet Air offers VND372,000 (US$16.3) for a one-way ticket; meanwhile, Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines sell one-way ticket for this route at VND750,000 (nearly US$33), including appropriate applied fees and taxes.Besides, the HCMC – Hanoi route will have one-way airfare ranging from VND580,000 (US$25) to VND1,000,000 (US$44).Particularly, some short routes including HCMC – Hue/Phu Quoc/Da Lat/Dong Hoi have the ticket prices same as coach fare ranging from VND400,000 (US$17.5) to VND500,000 (US$22).According to Vietnam Airlines, from December 2021, the national flag carrier will implement around 140 flights a day in 40 domestic routes. As for HCMC – Hanoi and vice versa, the airline will exploit five flights a day while Pacific Airlines shall perform two flights a day. It is expected that the airlines will perform an additional one flight a day after December 15.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong