Domestic air connectivity all completely resumed

The Hanoi-HCMC air route will be operational with no more than six flights per day each way from October 21-November 14, and no less than seven flights per day each way from November 15-30.



The Hanoi- Da Nang route will see no more than six daily flights each way from October 21-November 14 and no less than seven flights per day each way from November 15-30.

In the Da Nang-HCMC route, there will not be more than six flights per day each way from October 21-November 14 and not less than seven daily flights each way from November 15-30.

Other routes will not be allowed to operate no more than four flights per day each way.

The budget airline VietJet Air announced that it will develop two return flights a day on routes connecting localities of HCMC, Hanoi and Da Nang. The carrier will resume 48 domestic routes by November 30. Vietjet will offer free Covid-19 testing for passengers on HCMC-Hanoi route.

New air travel guidelines

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) have reopened nearly all their domestic flights with around 40 routes. The carriers plan to increase the number of air routes and 90 flights from October 21 and 120 flights at the end of October.

On routes connecting Hanoi, HCMC and Da Nang, Vietnam Airlines will conduct two flights per day while Pacific Airlines will run one flight a day.

The national carrier will resume 25 routes linking Hanoi and HCMC with other province and cities with one flight a day and increase two flights per day when receiving a larger number of passengers.

Vietnam Airlines also plans to re-operate five routes among provinces and cities, including Da Nang, Hai Phong, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Can Tho starting in November.

Pacific Airlines will reconnect routes linking HCMC and Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Quy Nhon, Hue, Phu Quoc, Chu Lai and Dong Hoi.

Vasco has resumed routes including Hanoi-Dien Bien, HCMC-Con Dao/Ca Mau/Rach Gia, Can Tho-Con Dao.

Bamboo Airways has also reopened 31 routes, consisting of 15 return routes connecting with Hanoi and localities, 17 routes between HCMC and other areas as well as planned to resume direct routes linking provinces and cities with Da Nang.

In the morning of October 21, there were many passengers queuing to check in at the counter in Tan Son Nhat Airport. Most of travelers strictly complied with prevention and control measures of Covid-19.

According to new standards for aviation safety and passenger wellbeing issued by the Ministry of Transport, travelers flying from HCMC to provinces are only required to present the valid negative test result for Covid-19 and complete health declaration before departure.

According to the latest safer travel guidance published by the Department of Transport of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on October 21, road, inland waterway passenger transport activities in the affected areas between alert level 1 and alert level 2 have been allowed to resume, and under 50 percent of vehicles’ capacity in the alert level 3 area.

Tay Ninh Province plans to remove Covid-19 control stations and barriers in border areas between the province and neighboring localities, said Director of the provincial Department of Transport Nguyen Tan Tai.





