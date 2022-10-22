District 6 launches new tour telling stories inside Cho Lon town

Tourists visit Binh Tay market



The tour called “A small story inside Cho Lon town” has been launched by the People’s Committee of District 6 in response to the city’s program to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism sector of HCMC has launched the program to encourage districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions.

The delegation visited District 6’s popular tourist attractions, including Giac Hai Pagoda, Binh Tay market, and the revolutionary traditional house of the Chinese people in HCMC.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang attends the launching ceremony of District 6's new tourism services.

District 6 has promoted the development of night-time activities and services, carried out a project of a food street including a pedestrian space on Hau Giang, Thap Muoi and Minh Phung streets, and organized cultural and arts programs to attract visitors.

Binh Tay Market is the most popular attraction attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists. The district should connect its resources to improve visitors’ experience, said Mr. Phan Xuan Anh, Chairman of the Members' Council of Du Ngoan Viet travel company (Viet Excursions Company).

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang suggested a tourism linkage between districts 5,6, and 11 to create a trans-district tour around Cho Lon town and strongly develop the night-time economy. The local police and security forces must ensure the safety of visitors.

The delegation visit Giac Hai pagoda. The delegation visits the revolutionary traditional house of the Chinese people in HCMC. Huynh Gia Chinese noodle restaurant is one of the attarctions of the tour.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh